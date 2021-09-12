Morgan Stanley Has $992,000 Stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 25,705.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.84% of Safe-T Group worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Shares of SFET stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Safe-T Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.