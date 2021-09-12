Morgan Stanley Sells 33,098 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.