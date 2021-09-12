Morgan Stanley Sells 33,632 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.