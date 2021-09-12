Morgan Stanley Sells 87,172 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PLDT were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth about $17,706,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in PLDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 379,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PLDT by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of PHI opened at $28.48 on Friday. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.844 dividend. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

