Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 36.3% over the last three years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of MSI opened at $242.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.52. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

