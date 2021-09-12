MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.