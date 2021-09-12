MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

