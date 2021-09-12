MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of MTUAY opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
