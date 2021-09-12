Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,350,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

