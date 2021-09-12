Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 64 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.38.

MKTX stock opened at $438.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.