Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,633 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.80 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

