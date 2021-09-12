Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $217.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

