Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,239 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $510.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

