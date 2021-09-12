Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

