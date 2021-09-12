Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Strs Ohio increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 64.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $2,605,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $54.01 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

