MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Up 2.7%

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 63,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 258,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of £65.77 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.20.

MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

