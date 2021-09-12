Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0065 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $167,079.88 and approximately $7,594.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,819,895 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.