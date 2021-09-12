National Bank Financial Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 126,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

