National Bank Financial Lowers Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$99.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

NGT opened at C$72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$75.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.28.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

