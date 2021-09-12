Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

IWO stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.26. The stock had a trading volume of 326,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

