Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.12. 5,572,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,023. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

