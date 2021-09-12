Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

ADBE stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $658.94. 1,204,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $631.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

