NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.41 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

