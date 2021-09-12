Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NML stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

