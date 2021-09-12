New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $17.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 51,986,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,892,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 613.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 933.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 108,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 729.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 879.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

