New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $48,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in New Relic by 451.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 211,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.