New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 797,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

