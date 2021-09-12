New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 1,686,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.