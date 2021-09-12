New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Cowen worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COWN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

