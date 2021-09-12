New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NMI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NMI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.