New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,707 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.