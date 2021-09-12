New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,018 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,577,154 shares of company stock worth $617,537,682 in the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

