New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,402 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Nautilus worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $10.79 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.