News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $24,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in News by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after purchasing an additional 653,532 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 63.2% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,045,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 404,813 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

