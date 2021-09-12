Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.58. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.