Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $141.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 192,009 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

