NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after buying an additional 172,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after buying an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -327.16%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.