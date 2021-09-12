NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.40 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded down 5% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $68,885.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00062155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00163496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044437 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

