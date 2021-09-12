Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Nikola reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nikola.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Nikola stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 9,285,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,578,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nikola (NKLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.