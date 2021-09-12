Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Sells $90,471.93 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NKLA stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

