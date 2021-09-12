Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NIO were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $37.98 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

