Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

NYSE WGO opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

