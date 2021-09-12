Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

