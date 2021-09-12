Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.