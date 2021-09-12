Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 63,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,650. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.