Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

NTIC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

