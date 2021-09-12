NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.430-$3.580 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

