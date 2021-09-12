NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 4.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 293,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVA stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,886.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

