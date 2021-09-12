Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NUW opened at $16.98 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

