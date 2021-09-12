Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

