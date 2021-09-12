Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.